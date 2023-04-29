Two intruders apprehended along LoC in J&K's Poonch
By IANS | Published: April 29, 2023 10:27 PM 2023-04-29T22:27:05+5:30 2023-04-29T22:40:17+5:30
Jammu, April 29 Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district ...
Jammu, April 29 Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district on Saturday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app