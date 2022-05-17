Two killed as bus overturns on Expressway in UP
Lucknow, May 17 Two persons were killed when a bus, carrying at least 50 people, overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Five persons were critically injured and several others suffered minor injuries, police said.
The bus was on its way to Bihar from Rajasthan.
A huge crowd gathered at the spot and an ambulance waited to carry the injured to hospital.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
The reason behind overturning of the bus is not yet known.
