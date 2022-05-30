Two killed as heavy rains, strong winds hit Delhi

New Delhi, May 30 At least two people were killed and several injured as heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm, lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday evening.

Kamal, 50, died in the Jama Masjid area in central Delhi after a portion of a balcony of his neighbour's house fell on him during the strong winds. He was taken to the Sanjeevan Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The hospital administration told that he was brought dead in the hospital.

"A call from Sanjeevan Hospital, Darya Ganj, was received in Jama Masjid police station at 6.08 p.m. regarding a male person, namely Kamal, aged about 50 years, being brought dead on arrival," DCP, Central said.

In another incident, a 65-year-old homeless man named Basir baba was killed on Angoori Bagh Road after a tree fell on him. He was also declared brought dead at the hospital.

This was the first storm of "severe" intensity in Delhi since 2018, said the India Meteorological Department. The storm caused uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

The middle dome of the Jama Masjid was damaged due to the heavy rains.

