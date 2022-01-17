Two killed as wall collapses, pushing them ino bonfire in UP' Badaun

Badaun (UP), Jan 17 In a shocking incident, two persons were killed and three others injured when a dilapidated wall collapsed on them, pushing them into a bonfire around which they were sitting.

The incident took place in Ibrahim Gadi village in Badaun on Sunday when a group of villagers were huddled around a bonfire to beat the freezing cold.

The victims were rushed to hospital by locals.

Room Singh was pronounced dead, while Naresh Pal succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The three others Manveer, Rai Singh and Atiraaj have been referred to a medical college for treatment

According to reports, Naresh Pal's daughter-in-law had given birth to a still born child on Saturday night. The villagers had gathered for the baby's last rites, after which, Naresh along with a few others, huddled around a bonfire outside his house.

While they were seated around the bonfire, the wall of Naresh's courtyard collapsed on them.

Sahaswan station house officer station (SHO) said: "It was a dilapidated wall that collapsed on a few persons and two of them lost their lives. We have sent their bodies for autopsy. No FIR has been lodged."

