Two killed in J&K road accident

Srinagar, Aug 25 Two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police said that the two persons were killed when an oil tanker went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge in the district.

“Two persons were killed and another person was injured when an oil tanker went off the driver’s control and skidded off the road into a gorge in Machhail area of Kupwara district late last evening. An oil tanker on the way from Machhail to Kupwara went out of the driver’s control in the area, skidded off the road and then dropped into a gorge," said officials.

The dead have been identified as Jasbir Singh of Rajouri and Unkush Choudhary of Nowshera area.

The injured was identified as Anu Sharma of the Sunderbani area in Rajouri district.

“The bodies have been shifted to a sub-district hospital in Kupwara town for medico-legal formalities. The injured has been shifted to hospital. Police have taken cognizance of the incident,” officials said.

It must be mentioned that over-speeding by drivers, bad road conditions and poor traffic management are the main causes of road accidents in mountainous areas of the union territory. A moment’s negligence by the driver often costs a lot in terms of human lives lost to accidents in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another accident, seven people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in landed in a field in the Tata Pani area of Paddar in Kishtwar.

However, immediately after the accident locals of the area along with police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and all were out of danger as they had received minor injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor