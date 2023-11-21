Two killed in road accident in Gaya

Patna, Nov 21 Two persons were killed and as many injured after a speeding dumper rammed into an SUV from behind in Bihar's Gaya district early Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to Magadh medical college Gaya and their condition is critical, police said.

The dumper driver managed to fled the scene.

Ajit Yadav and Santosh Yadav, residents of Lalganj in Gaya, died on the spot while two others, including driver and a person sitting on the front seat, survived.

"Ex Mukhiya Ajit Yadav and his assistant were returning from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand via NH 19. After reaching Dobhi, they took Patna-Gaya-Dobhi 4 lane NH 83 to reach home. When they reached Hario village, a speeding dumper hit their SUV from behind. Ajit and Santosh, who were sitting on the rear seats, died on the spot while driver and passenger on the front seat survived," said Sailesh Kumar, SHO of Magadh Medical College and hospital Gaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor