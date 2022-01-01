Two killed, several trapped in Haryana mine accident

Chandigarh, Jan 1 At least two people were killed and several others trapped following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.

A rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani's Tosham block is underway to locate the trapped people.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, said he is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured.

Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal, who visited the spot, told the media that a few people lost their lives and three were hospitalised.

Three to four people were travelling to another site when the landslide occurred and they got trapped in their vehicles, said the police.

