Two Lashkar terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 17 The two terrorists, who were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Tuesday outside district court in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, have been identified, officials said.

The two have been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba members.

"Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Both the terrorists earlier escaped from recent encounter," the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the police said that on specific input the joint area domination party of the Army and police tried to stop one suspected vehicle. But the terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition has been recovered.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

