Two LeT (TRF) terrorists killed in J-K's Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) terrorists were neutralised in a cross-firing in the Rangpora Zakura area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, said the Kashmir police on Saturday.

The terrorists were identified as Ikhlaq Ahmad Hajam and Adil Nisar Dar.

Hajam was the mastermind behind the killing of HC Ali Mohammad at Hasanpora Anantnag on January 29.

"2 terrorists, Ikhlaq Ahmad Hajam and Adil Nisar Dar, both linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF), were encountered in a cross-firing in the Rangpora Zakura area of Srinagar," said the police.

The police informed that arms and ammunition were recovered that included two pistols, and five hand grenades.

"The encounter occurred post an indiscriminate fire by the hiding terrorists while a cordon & search operation was underway by Srinagar Police. Recovery of incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 pistols & 5 hand grenades was made," the police said.

Further probe into the incident is underway.

