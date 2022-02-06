Two more arrested in Shahdara sexual assault case

New Delhi, Feb 6 Delhi Police has made two fresh arrests in the horrific sexual assault case of a 20-year-old woman in the city's Shahdara area. The police have so far arrested 20 people including the latest two, identified as Rajesh, 43, and Darshan Singh, 41, both residents of Kasturba Nagar, Delhi.

Of the 20 accused, 4 are minor.

The incident, that sent chills down the spine of the people, occurred on January 26 when the victim woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore her clothes, blackened her face, and then paraded her on the streets of Shahdara area in the national capital wearing a garland of slippers.

Apart from extreme humiliation, the woman was also allegedly gangraped by three minor boys.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram had earlier told that a 10-member Special investigation Team (SIT) under ACP rank officer has also been formed for speedy and proper investigation of the crime.

Soon after the incident, a video in which the victim woman was being paraded on the streets with a blackened face and a mob cheering in the background went viral on social media forcing the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to take suo-motu cognizance of the said incident. Since then DCW chief Swati Maliwal has been personally following up the case.

A few days ago she had also summoned DCP Shahdara and sought immediate protection for the rape survivor and her family.

The DCP on January 4, had assured Maliwal that they have given full protection to the rape survivor's family and soon will file a charge sheet into the case.

