Two motorists attacked by Leopard in Tirupati, both sustains injuries
By ANI | Published: December 16, 2021 04:43 AM2021-12-16T04:43:12+5:302021-12-16T04:50:11+5:30
A leopard attacked two motorists at the Tirumala ghat road while they were on their way to Tirupati.
A leopard attacked two motorists at the Tirumala ghat road while they were on their way to Tirupati.
"Ramakrishna, an electrician and Anand, a plumber were going to Tirumala temple as part of their regular duty at around 6 PM and all of a sudden a Leopard attacked on their bike," said Bali Reddy, Vigilance Officer on Wednesday.
Both the survivors have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tirumala.
"Both managed to speed away from spot and saved their lives from the jaws of death. They have sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app