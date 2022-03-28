Two operatives of NSCN-IM arrested in Assam

Troops of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps have apprehended two active cadres of Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN IM), recovered a huge cache of weapons and rescued a civilian from their custody on Sunday.

The accused have been apprehended from the Tinsukia railway station and as per an official statement by the defence personnel, "The apprehended were earlier involved in a firefight with Digboi Battalion on March 23 in Longpha, Arunachal Pradesh."

The Security forces also rescued a civilian from their custody and prevented a subversive action in Upper Assam and South Arunachal Pradesh by the outfit, further added the statement.

The statement also added, "On questioning, the cadres revealed a location of the cache and a search operation was launched which resulted in the recovery of two 5.56mm HK33 Rifles along with three magazines, 283 rounds, one hand grenade, two IEDs and other warlike stores."

Both cadres and the civilians are residents of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The cadres have been handed over to Police Station in Tinsukia and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

