Two persons arrested with drugs, mastermind produced in court

Two persons were arrested on Saturday with drugs procured through Darknet and cryptocurrency.

In pursuance of STF, a case has been registered under sections 20 (b), 22 (c) and 29 NDPS Act.

The main mastermind Deversh More aged 24, son of Navin More of Kolkata, who had been evading arrest since then, was arrested by a team of STF, Kolkata Police from Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

