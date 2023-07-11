Two persons shot dead in Delhi's Subhash Park area, probe on
New Delhi [India], July 11 : Two persons were shot dead in Subhash Park area of north-east Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.
Both were shot dead within a distance of 300 metres and were known to each other, the police informed further.
Further, according to the police, they received word of the incident at 2:30 am on Tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation.
Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas.
Further details are awaited.
