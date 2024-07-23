Two projects of GMDA worth Rs 83.85 crore approved

Gurugram, July 23 During the meeting of the High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, two projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth Rs 83.85 crores were approved for allotment on Tuesday.

The works include the construction of a type master stormwater drain in Sectors 68-75 and the construction of a box-type master stormwater drain along with a pumping station in Sectors 112-115.

“The GMDA is working towards strengthening infrastructure and civic amenities in the city and the works of laying of balance master drainage network in Sectors 68-75 and 112-115 will now soon be taken up for the benefit of the residents of these sectors,” said A. Sreenivas, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.

To enhance the drainage network in Sectors 68 to 75, work for laying a master stormwater drain of approximately 17.63 km in length will be taken up wherein construction of RCC box type storm water drains of various sizes will be carried out.

To strengthen the drainage system of sectors 112-115, work for laying a master storm water drain in approximately 7.59 km length wherein construction of RCC box type storm water drains of various sizes will be taken up by the GMDA. The total drainage system is proposed to be connected with the master Leg-1 drain which exists along these areas.

Additionally, to curb any overflow of the main drain during heavy monsoon season, a pumping station will also be constructed near the Leg-1 drain in Sector 115.

The project for providing storm water drainage in Sectors 112-115 will be executed for Rs 32.85 crore. The completion time of the project is 19 months.

