Two railway employees commit suicide in two days in Bihar's Danapur

Patna April 27 A day after a female colleague killed herself, a railway employee in the office of the Divisional Railway Manager in Bihar's Danapur committed suicide too, an official said on Wednesday.

Avinash Kumar alias Sonu, 35, who was a clerk in the DRM office, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom of the house located at Dwarkapuri locality on Tuesday night. His family members, including mother, wife and child, brought him down and took him to the railway hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Avinash took the extreme step a day after colleague and basketball player Lithara K.C. committed suicide in her rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar locality on Monday. Her body was found on Tuesday morning.

Lithara, who was from Kerala, was employed as clerk in the accounts department of Danapur DRM office. She has left a suicide note in Malyalam language, which is yet to be translated.

The family members of Avinash claimed that he came to the residence on Tuesday evening and locked inside the bedroom. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan after some time.

"We had rescued him and taken to the railway hospital where he was declared dead," the victim's mother told police officers.

A police official said: "The preliminary investigation reveals that they were close friends. We are investigating to find out any link between these two suicides. Both Lithara and Avinash were found hanging from the ceiling fans in their houses. Avinash probably came under depression after he heard of the death of Lithara. We have seized the cell phones of both to find some clues."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor