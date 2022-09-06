Two returning from Kartarpur Sahib held with Pak currency

Gurdaspur, Sep 6 Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a man along with his 82-year-old grandmother at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, and recovered Rs 1 and Rs 2 lakh Pakistani currency respectively from their possession.

Both of were returning from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan on late Monday evening when they were apprehended.

According to sources, both Pawan, a Gurdaspur resident and his grandmother Bawi Devi, had earlier visited Pakistan in March and claimed that the money was given to them as a gift by Sohail Kumar, son of Bawi Devi's brother who didn't migrate to India during Indo-Pak partition, and instead chose to stay back in Pakistan.

While not ruling out the possibility of the use of Pak money for espionage purposes, a senior BSF official informed that both of them had been handed over to the police for further investigations.

