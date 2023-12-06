Two shooters identified by police in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case

In a major development, two shooters have been identifed by the police in connection with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case. The shooters have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji. Gangster Rohit Godara has taken responsibility for the sensational on-camera murder. Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility through a post on Facebook."I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi," Godara wrote on social media. "He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies."

Godara, a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran, is believed to be in Canada. He has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

According to police, Godara used to run extortion rackets against businessmen in Rajasthan, demanding sums ranging from ₹ 5 crore to ₹ 17 crore. He is also the main accused in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar last year - a crime Godara took full responsibility for in a similar Facebook post, adding that Thehat was eliminated for the deaths of gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balveer Banuda.Godara is also one of the accused in the sensational murder of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi rapper was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year.On June 13 last year, Godara fled New Delhi to Dubai on a fake passport using the name 'Pawan Kumar'. There is an Interpol Red Notice circular issued against him. Meanwhile, a big manhunt an intense manhunt has been launched in five states of Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP for the accused. The Rajasthan Police have shared the photos of the miscreants with its UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP counterparts.A team from Jaipur is busy interrogating the criminals lodged in the jails of UP and Haryana who have committed crimes in Rajasthan in the past. Police are also interrogating the henchmen of Rohit Godara lodged in different jails of Rajasthan. They are sure of getting some clues about these miscreants from the jail.Besides, criminals jailed on charges of murder, extortion, and threats are also being interrogated about these shooters.



