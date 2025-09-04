Two soldiers killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu (Jharkhand), Sep 4 Two police jawans were killed and another critically injured in a fierce gun battle with Maoists of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Thursday.

The encounter broke out in the dense Kedal forest under Manatu police station between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a police team was conducting a search operation.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan confirmed the incident and the death of the two jawans.

According to officials, the operation was launched after intelligence inputs said that TSPC's dreaded zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu, who carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, might visit his native village Kedal during the Karma festival.

As the security forces closed in on the area, Ganjhu and his armed squad reportedly spotted the advancing police team and opened indiscriminate fire. The police retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which three personnel sustained injuries.

The injured jawans were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Daltonganj, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The killed personnel have been identified as Santan Kumar and Sunil Ram.

Police officials said that one of them was serving as the bodyguard of Palamu Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The third injured jawan is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

The Kedal-Manatu belt has long been regarded as a bastion of the TSPC, with Shashikant Ganjhu spearheading the outfit's activities across Palamu and Chatra districts.

Security agencies believe that Ganjhu continues to be the key figure behind Maoist extortion and violent activities in the region.

Following the encounter, security forces intensified combing operations and cordoned off the surrounding villages to neutralise the Maoists.

Paying tribute to the martyred jawans, SP Ramesan said, “Their sacrifice will not go in vain. The police are fully committed to eliminating extremist elements from the region.”

She also assured that every possible arrangement is being made for the treatment of the injured personnel.

