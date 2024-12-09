Two SpiceJet Flights Diverted Over Technical Glitches in Mid-Air, One Was Hit By Bird

In two separate incidents on Monday morning, two SpiceJet flights—one heading to Shillong and the other to Kochi—were diverted due to technical glitches in mid-air after takeoff. All passengers and crew members were safe.

A Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna when a windshield crack was observed. The airline said the diversion was purely a precautionary measure.

Today, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna when a windshield crack was observed. The diversion was purely a precautionary measure. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally.… pic.twitter.com/nmwVze1KR4 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

The aircraft made a normal landing, not an emergency landing. Passengers deplaned normally, and pressurization was normal throughout the flight, said a SpiceJet Spokesperson.

Also Read | Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport after mid-air snag.

In another incident of SpiceJet, a Kochi-bound aircraft carrying 117 passengers and crew made an "emergency landing" in Chennai after a technical issue was detected mid-flight. The aircraft returned to Chennai, where it landed safely. A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned back to Chennai due to a technical issue on December 9, 2024. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned."