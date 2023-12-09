Two teachers suspended for sexually harassing students in K'taka
Published: December 9, 2023
Shivamogga, Dec 9 The Karnataka Education department on Saturday suspended two teachers on charges of sexually harassing girl students in a school in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.
The suspended teachers are identified as head master Nagaraj Kori and assistant teacher Shanthakumar.
The incident occurred at the Government school in Soppinakeri village.
A complaint was made against assistant teacher Shanthakumar to the Kori but the latter did not initiate any action in this regard.
The Block Education Officer (BEO) had submitted a report in this regard.
The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Parameshwarappa had issued the order of suspension of the concerned teachers.
