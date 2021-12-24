Two terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Dec 24 Security forces on Friday arrested two individuals linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the police, counter insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF in Chadoora area of Budgam district, officials said.

"The arrested persons are Imran Majeed Khandey and Aqib Amin, both resident of Mochwa in Budgam. Two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 AK-47 rounds and incriminating material of LeT were recovered from them.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the arrested terror associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and they have been providing logistics, shelter and transportation of arms and ammunition in Mochwa, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas in the district," police said.

Friday's arrests have been made a day after two persons were arrested as terror associates in Magam area of the same district.

