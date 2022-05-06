Two terrorist associates of AGuH arrested in J-K's Budgam

Security forces arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind (AGuH) of a proscribed terror outfit in the Huroo area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Friday.

"Budgam Police along with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 43 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two OGWs of proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind in Huroo area of Budgam," said police.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Amir Manzoor Budoo and Shahid Rasool Ganai.

According to the police, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit AGuH, one hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and an investigation taken up, said police.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor