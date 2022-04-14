Two terrorists killed in encounter at J-K's Shopian

Two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

As per the police, the search operation is still underway.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out at Badigam.

"Police and security forces are on the job," Jammu and Kashmir police had said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were also killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

