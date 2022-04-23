Two terrorists killed in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, April 23 Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Mirhama area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"One more terrorist killed. Operation in progress," a police officer said.

