Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter in J-K

One more terrorist was killed in the encounter that broke out in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the police on Saturday.

Earlier the police had informed the killing of one Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in the encounter that broke out this evening. The total number of terrorists gunned down so far in the encounter reaches two.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The operation is underway.

This comes on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 at around 11.30 am.

Earlier on Friday, two Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed in the region which the police suspected to be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the Prime Minister's visit to the UT.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor