Two terrorists killed in ongoing security operation in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 8 Another terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation by joint security forces in J&K’s Kulgam district on Monday, taking the number of terrorists killed to two.

Officials said that two terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation against terrorists in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam.

The soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were injured in this gunfight. The injured soldiers were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

A gunfight had broken out as joint teams of the security forces started a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in the Gudar forest area, following information about the presence of terrorists.

"As the joint forces came closer, hiding terrorists opened fire, after which an encounter started," an official said.

Joint forces have started aggressive anti-terrorist operations in J&K, and these operations are targeted against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers.

Security forces believe that in order to dismantle the ecosystem of terror in the UT, the focus should not merely be on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorist, but also those helping to sustain terrorism.

After 'Operation Sindoor' was suspended, there have been attempts by the terrorists to infiltrate into J&K from the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC).

J&K has a 740-Km-long LoC, which is guarded by the army. In addition to the LoC, there is nearly a 240-km-long International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts that is also guarded by the BSF.

With the help of Pakistan, terrorist outfits have been using drones, especially along the International Border, to drop weapons, drugs and cash on the Indian side for the terrorists.

The BSF has been using special anti-drone technology to ensure that the handlers of terrorism sitting in Pakistan are prevented from using these means to sustain terrorism in J&K.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also under the radar of the security forces since it is believed that the funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are ultimately used to sustain terrorism.

In the majority of such cases, the roots of drug smuggling and hawala money rackets have been traced to Pakistan and the handlers of terror operatives based there.

