Two terrorists killed in Srinagar Operation

Two Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Srinagar in an encounter with the security forces. They were involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in the Maisuma area of the city.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, congratulated the joint teams of Police and CRPF for conducting the operation in a professional manner and neutralizing the wanted terrorists within the shortest possible time.

The IGP Kashmir said, "This operation is one of the best examples of how the investigation of a terror crime case leads to an anti-terrorist operation and surely a big success for Srinagar Police."

A specific input was generated by Srinagar Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Bhishembar Nagar area of Srinagar and a cordon-and-search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and Valley Quick Action Team (QAT)- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspects' spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search parties which were retaliated leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed.

Keeping in view the tourist movement and huge rush in the area, Police and CRPF exercised maximum restraint and carried out operations in a professional manner to avoid any civilian causality.

Both the killed terrorists belonged to Pakistan and were identified as Mohammad Bhai -Abu Qasim Mir Shoaib Mudassir and Abu Arsalan -Khalid Aadil and carried fake Adhaar cards to conceal their identities.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were 'A' categorized and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Killed terrorist Mohammad Bhai had been active since 2019 while Abu Arsalan had been active since 2021 in Central Kashmir.

Both the killed terrorist had a history of terror crime cases including pistol-borne attacks and grenade throwing incidents. They were also involved in an attack on CRPF personnel on April 4 in the Maisuma area in which one CRPF Jawan attained martyrdom and another got injured.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

( With inputs from ANI )

