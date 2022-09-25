Two terrorists killed near LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 25 Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) at Machil in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

"Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two terrorists near LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara.

"Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained," police said.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK 47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from them.

