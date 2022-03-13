Two tribal women sexually molested on road in MP's Alirajpur

Bhopal, March 13 Two tribal women were sexualy assaulted by a group of men in a village in Madhya Pradesh' tribal Alirajpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that two accused have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident came to light after a shocking video surfaced on social media, showing the two women, standing beside a vehicle on a busy road in Alirajpur, nearly 400 km away from Bhopal, being forcibly sexually assaulted by a group of men on broad day light, while some others were seen capturing the incident on their mobile phones.

After verifying viral video, local police said the incident occurred during a popular tribal festival.

The clip shows one of the women appearing to hide behind a vehicle parked on the roadside when a man, passing the spot, grabbed and assaulted her.

She gets rescued by a passerby, who pulled the man away. However, in the meantime, another man grabbed another woman standing at the same spot and molested her.

"A case has been registered against a group of persons. Two persons involved involved the case has been arrested. A search for another accused is underway," Alirajpur's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh, said.

