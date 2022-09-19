Two vehicle thieves held in east Delhi, 'master keys' seized

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Delhi Police has arrested two notorious automobile lifters in the national capital along with master keys with which they used to open the locks of the vehicles, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Karnail alias Rohit and Vicky, were involved in scores of vehicle theft cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said a tip-off was received by the police that two people, involved in auto thefts, would be going towards No 2 Block of Trilokpuri from Kondli Bridge via Chilla

"The police team signalled them to stop but they tried to escape. However, the police party overpowered them," the DCP said. On checking, their motorcycles were found to be stolen from the Gazipur and Mayur Vihar areas. At their instance three more stolen motorcycles have been recovered.

"Master keys used for stealing the vehicles have also been recovered from their possession. In total seven cases of motor vehicle theft registered in Gazipur, Mayur Vihar, Pandav Nagar and Kalyanpuri have been worked out," the official added.

