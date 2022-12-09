Two women held for beating female doctor in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Dec 9 Two women were arrested on Friday after they allegedly thrashed a female doctor for opposing illegal construction in Jalvayu Vihar Society of Greater Noida. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim, Dr Rashmi Sharma, has suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused women have been identified as Pooja and Priyanka.

Dr Rashmi Sharma lives in house number 267 of Jalvayu Vihar and is posted in the Primary Health Centre Dankaur. Rashmi's husband S.M. Sharma is posted in another state as the Director of a Sainik School after retiring from the Air Force.

Rashmi lives with her parents. Her neighbour Arun Kumar, who lives above her flat, and the women of his family beat her badly. She has received serious injuries on the head and hands.

Rashmi said that Arun Kumar not only misbehaved with her but also assaulted her. She alleged that her neighbour also called the women of his family, and they thrashed her badly.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, it can be clearly seen that Dr Sharma has fallen down and many people are quarrelling with her. When her parents came to her rescue, they too were pushed and thrashed.

Sharma alleged that the accused constantly engaged in illegal construction which she protested against and had also complained to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

The RWA had banned the construction but to no avail.

