December 15, 2022

Two women held in Gujarat for giving 'Talibani' punishment to woman for 2nd marriage

Amreli (Gujarat), Dec 15 Gujarat's Amreli police have arrested two women in connection with 'Talibani' punishment to a woman for her second marriage.

According to victim Bhanuben Sadhamia, some 15 years ago she married to one Raju Charoliya - who died in an accident four years ago. A year and half ago, she married to Kavabhai Sadhamia against the wishes of Raju's family.

On Monday, for some personal reason she paid visit to her first in-laws in Galkotdi village in Amreli district, when her sister-in-law (first husband's sister) Ghughaben Hikabhai, started abusing her. Later, they (Raju's family members) started beating her with stick till she fell on the floor. Her other sister-in-law Chakuben Charoliya cut her hair and threatened to kill her.

Later, her mother-in-law (Raju's mother) Gavuben Ravatbhai intervened and saved her, and the neighbour called emergency medical service. She was taken to a hospital, where she gave a statement to the police and later lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and intentionally insulting to provoke against Ghughaben, Chakuben and two others - Faduben, and Hikabhai.

Two accused, Ghughaben and Faduben are arrested on Wednesday morning, and search for Chakuben and Hikabha is going on, said the police said.

