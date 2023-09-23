Two women killed, two kids injured after roof collapse in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Sep 23 Two women were killed and two others badly injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at Hargawa village under Manpur police station around 6 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Sundari Devi, 65, and Ranju Devi, 25, while two children Ankit Kumar, 10, and Nikita Kumari,12, sustained injuries.

Shyam Sundari Devi was trapped in the debris and died on the spot. Ranju Devi and two children were rescued and taken to a hospital in Pawapuri where she succumbed to her injuries.

The local police recovered the dead bodies and sent for a postmortem.

Police said that the house was very old and was in deteriorating shape. As rains are continuously taking place in the region, the roof may have collapses due to this, a police official said.

