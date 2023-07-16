UCC neither necessary, nor desirable: Deoband tells law commission

Saharanpur (UP), July 16 Prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband has sent a letter to the law commission chairman saying that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is neither necessary nor desirable in the country and added that it will cause social disorder.Darul Uloom Deoband, as a world-renowned Islamic school of thought which has played a significant role in the freedom struggle of India and nation-building, deems it necessary to express its views on UCC, the seminary's Naib Mohatamim (deputy vice chancellor) Abdul Khaliq Madrasi wrote in the letter.

"We believe a common civil code for all communities in India is neither necessary nor desirable. Implementing UCC would mean that all the personal religious laws shall be kept at bay and a uniform personal law governing areas of marriage, divorce, inheritance, etc., shall be formulated. This shall go against the right to freedom of religion granted to each Indian citizen under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution," he said.

The letter further said that the UCC will cause social disorder.

"If a uniform civil code is introduced covering the country, it shall cause so much hardship and social disorder to religious minorities as their personal and social life are quite distinct from the rest of people in the country," Abdul Khaliq Madrasi added.

UCC shall prove too divisive and will lead to social unrest and that is against the spirit of the Constitution, which safeguards the right of citizens to practise their culture and religion, he said.

The seminary official further wrote that a mandatory UCC shall be a blanket imposition of one identity on a country whose inhabitants bear diverse identities.

"It shall severely impact the cultural rights protected under the fundamental rights and shall be affront to the cherished principle of legal pluralism and shall push our country many steps back from inclusivity and tolerance," he said.

