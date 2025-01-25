UCC To Be Implemented in Uttarakhand On January 27, Day Before of PM Narendra Modi's Visit

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's secretary Shailesh Bagoli said on Saturday, January 25.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will also launch the UCC portal on the same day at 12.30 pm on January 27 at the Secretariat. "Uttarakhand will be the first state in independent India to implement UCC," it said.

UCC is one of the BJP's major promises during the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls, which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term. An earlier workshop related to UCC was held at the Uttarakhand police headquarters, where representatives of various communities participated actively in the discussions by asking questions about the points related to their social rights after the code's implementation.