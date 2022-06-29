Udaipur murder: Rajasthan CM announces to give out-of-term promotion to 5 policemen for making quick arrests

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced, "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."

The gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.

As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."

Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was chalked out some 10 days ago.