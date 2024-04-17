Uday Krishna Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Who Resigned After 'Humiliation', Cracks UPSC Exam

Uday Krishna Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, who had resigned as Telgu police constable after the humiliation from his senior, secured the 780th rank in the prestigious 2023 UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Reddy served as a police constable from 2013 to 2018. He alleges that a circle inspector (CI) humiliated him in front of his colleagues due to a personal vendetta. This humiliation reportedly prompted Reddy to resign from the police force the very same day. Fueled by determination, he set his sights on the UPSC Civil Services Exam and aimed to become an IAS officer.

"CI humiliated me in front of 60 policemen. I resigned from the job the same day and started preparing for UPSC Civil Services," Reddy said.

Uday Krishna Reddy (Civils Ranker Uday Krishna Reddy) belongs to Ullapalem village of Singarayakonda mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. He lost his parents at a young age. He grew up with his grandmother. He got the job of constable in 2012 in this order. Reddy resigned after seven years of service and prepared for civils. Reached his goal by attaining the rank in the fourth attempt.

Uday Krishna Reddy who has secured 780th rank in Civils Results (UPSC Civils Results 2023) has a chance to get IRS (Indian Revenue Service) apart from IAS cadre. But Uday Krishna Reddy says that he has no intention of stopping his preparation and that his aim is to get selected for IAS (Indian Administrative Service) cadre.