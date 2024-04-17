Noida Girl Wardah Khan, Who Quit Corporate Job, Makes It Into UPSC Top 20

Wardah Khan, a resident of Noida who quit her corporate job to prepare for the civil services, secured the 18th rank in the UPSC exam 2023. She opted for the IFS as her first preference to further India's image on global platforms.

UPSC exam results 2023 were announced on Tuesday (April 16) by the Union Public Service Commission. 24-year-old opted for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as her first preference.

Speaking with the news agency PTI, Khan said, “Like every other aspirant, when we start our journey, we dream of finding our name on the result list. But getting into the top 20 was unimaginable, I had not imagined to be able to be in the top 20. It’s a dreamy feeling right now. Everyone in my family is very happy and beaming with pride.”

“I have opted for the Indian Foreign Service as my first preference, so I would like to further India's image across global platforms and multilateral institutions and help our Indian diaspora abroad,” she added.

"I had never thought that I would make it to the Top 20. I just wanted to make it to the list (of qualifiers). This is a huge moment for my family and me. This was my second attempt. I have been preparing since 2021. It is definitely a challenging path...but my family and friends supported me a lot," she told news agency ANI.

Khan pursued her Bachelor in Commerce (Honours) from the Khalsa College of Delhi University. Her father passed away nine years aga. She is the only child of her parents and lives with her mother.