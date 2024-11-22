Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes U.S. Bribery Allegations Against Adani, Calls for Government Response

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, accusing him of bribing Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts valued at $250 million (₹2,100 crore). Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed two lawsuits in a New York court against Adani and seven others, further intensifying the legal challenges surrounding the case. These developments have led to a flurry of accusations and counterclaims, accompanied by political backlash, particularly from Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray compared the scale of the alleged scam to a bomb explosion, stating, "If the bomb that exploded now had exploded four days earlier, its explosion would have been much bigger." He was critical of both the BJP and Gautam Adani, highlighting the significant impact of the scandal, which he believes has reverberated globally. Thackeray also mentioned Vinod Tawde's Cash for Vote scandal in Vasai-Virar, drawing a parallel between these incidents and the ongoing controversy, underscoring the magnitude of the issue at hand.

He questioned how such a large-scale financial scam could occur and demanded answers from the central government, asking, "What will be done with this scammer?" Thackeray's comments highlighted his concerns over the political and financial implications of the case involving Adani, as well as his dissatisfaction with the government's response to the situation.

Furthermore, Thackeray commented on recent political shifts, specifically the joining of BJP secretary Sachin Shinde into the Shiv Sena faction. He welcomed Shinde and assured him of fair treatment, emphasizing the importance of delivering results for the public, irrespective of political loyalties.

Adani's Response to Lawsuit

In response to the lawsuits, the Adani Group firmly denied the allegations, calling them groundless. The group's statement highlighted its commitment to obeying the law and dismissed the bribery accusations as unfounded. Adani Group also noted that the U.S. Department of Justice has characterized these claims as mere allegations, reiterating that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. They pledged to pursue all legal options to vindicate themselves.