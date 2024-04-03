Udhampur LS seat: Over 16.23 lakh voters to decide fate of 12 candidates

Jammu, April 3 The fate of 12 candidates will be decided by over 16.23 lakh voters of the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of General Elections to be held on April 19.

The Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over five districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.

According to the office of the Returning Officer 4-Udhampur Parliamentary constituency, there are 16,23,195 registered voters in the constituency, which includes 8,45,283 male; 7,77,899 female; and 13 transgender electors.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 2,637 polling stations across the constituency, of which 2,457 are situated in rural areas and 180 in urban areas, ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters from all corners of the constituency.

"Of notable mention is the inclusion of 23,637 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) within the electoral roll, encompassing 14,362 males and 9,275 females. The young voters, aged 18-19 years, stands at 45,825 male voters, 38,641 female voters and 2 transgender, totalling 84,468 potential first-time voters," said an official statement.

"The constituency boasts a considerable elderly population, with 12,020 male voters and 13,612 female voters aged 80 and above, totalling 25,632 seasoned voters contributing to the electoral discourse," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor