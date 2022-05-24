Ugandan trying to smuggle in heroin held in Chennai

Chennai, May 24 An Ugandan national was arrested at the Chennai International Airport for trying to smuggle in heroin, the Chennai Air Customs said on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Lauben Mbangire, who flew in from Sharjah, was checked based on specific intelligence.

It was found that Mbangire had swallowed 63 capsules containing heroin that weighed 794.64 grams with a street value of Rs 5.56 crore.

