UGC Announces Biannual University Admissions: New Intakes in July-August and January-February

Pune: The University Grants Commission president Prof. M Jagdeshkumar has revealed that universities across the countries will now allow admissions twice a year. The campuses will welcome new students in July-August and January-February.

He further explained that it was non-mandatory for the universities to allow twice-a-year admissions. Many universities abroad have two intake periods during a year unlike India, which has admissions for its higher education institutes in July-August.

Because of the once-a-year intake policy, many students would miss out on getting admissions. Those who miss out on the August intake for any reason can now apply for the January-Feburay intake. According to Prof. Jagdeshkumar, the universities can also make placement process twice a year. Those universities who want to follow this pattern have six months to prepare. Institutes with good infrastructure and teaching staff and implement this model.