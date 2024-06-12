Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM Today; PM Modi To Be Present

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for his fourth term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, and several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The TDP chief is set to take the oath at 11:27 a.m. near Medha IT Park, located opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Shah arrived at Gannavaram Airport along with Nadda, where they were received by Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, among others. Later, Shah and the other leaders proceeded to Naidu’s residence in Undavalli.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday invited Naidu to form the government. Later in the evening, Naidu met Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here. Earlier in the day, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners held separate meetings to elect Naidu as their leader. Addressing the legislators, Naidu asserted his commitment to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

"With all your cooperation, I am taking oath tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony,” Naidu said. Naidu said he has asked for the central government's cooperation for the state and said it was "assured" to him.

Joining Naidu in taking the oath are other leaders such as Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, its senior leader N Manohar, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu. According to NDA sources, Pawan Kalyan has been offered the deputy CM post. NDA partners Janasena and BJP are likely to secure five to six berths in the cabinet. With the Andhra Pradesh assembly's strength at 175, the cabinet can accommodate up to 26 ministers, including the CM.



