UGC comes out with new regulations for students' grievance redressal

New Delhi, April 14 To formulate a simplified yet effective mechanism for students' grievance redressal, the UGC has brought out the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. These regulations have been notified in supersession of the University Grants Commission (Redress of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor