UGC extends deadline to submit feedback on foreign university campuses in India

The University Grants Commission on Thursday announced the extension of the last date to receive comments, suggestions, and feedback on the setting up of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India to February 20.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain in a Public Notice said, "This is in continuation of the Public Notice issued by UGC earlier vide F. No. 1-3/2022(NEP) dated 5th and 16th January 2023 seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023."

"In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date forsubmitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date ishereby further extended to 20th February 2023," the UGC notice read.

The notice also stated that the comments/suggestions/feedback should be conveyed to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com latest by February 20.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission notified the draft guidelines for establishing campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in the country in line with the NEP-2020 and invited suggestions and feedback from the public on the same.

( With inputs from ANI )

