UGC launches redesigned user-friendly website, two portals

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, on Tuesday launched the redesigned UGC website, UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) and POP (Professor of Practice Portal) portals.

As per UGC, the redesigned website of UGC has been launched as part of transformative strategies and actions for higher education. The updated website aims to provide a more user-friendly interface for students, educators, and other stakeholders in the higher education ecosystem.

"The UGC website will also serve as a one-stop shop for all higher education-related information. It will provide comprehensive information on scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other opportunities available to students, faculty, and researchers. The website will also feature news updates, circulars, and notifications from UGC," Chairman Kumar said.

Speaking at the launch event, Prof. Kumar, said that the launch of the portals is a significant step towards the digital transformation of higher education in India.

"These portals will enable us to provide better support to our students, faculty members, and other stakeholders and promote collaboration and innovation in higher education," he said.

He also urged the stakeholders to share their feedback and suggestions for further improvement.

The UGC Redesigned Website, UTSAH and POP portal are now live and available for use and can access the UGC website at www.ugc.ac.in, the UTSAH portal at https://utsah.ugc.ac.in and the POP portal at https://pop.ugc.ac.in.

The UTSAH portal, which stands for Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education will serve as a comprehensive platform providing detailed information about UGC's initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher education.

The portal provides a platform for higher education institutions to showcase their achievements, share best practices, and engage in knowledge-sharing with other institutions. It also enables institutions to access various UGC schemes, monitor their progress, and submit reports online.

The Professor of Practice Portal is an innovative initiative by UGC, aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry. This portal will serve as a platform for industry professionals to interact with faculty members and students, providing valuable insights and real-world knowledge. The Portal is expected to bring new perspectives and expertise into the academic sphere and help students gain practical knowledge and skills that are relevant to the industry.

The UGC believes that this initiative will help Indian universities to become more industry-oriented and produce graduates who are better equipped to meet the needs of the job market.

