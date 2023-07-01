UGC sends letter seeking appointment of teachers in state universities

New Delhi, July 1 There are many colleges and universities in different states where a large number of posts of faculties are still vacant. Now UGC has written a letter to all the states to fulfill the vacant post of faculties. UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told IANS on Friday that a letter has been written to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Secretaries of the Governors in this regard. State Higher Education Councils of all states and Union Territories have also been sent the letter.

UGC Chairman said that any shortage in the availability of faculty members in higher educational institutions adversely affects the teaching-learning ecosystem. Therefore, the timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates is essential and appropriate steps must be taken at the earliest.

In this regard, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already notified the “UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018”. These provide the minimum qualifications and other requirements for appointment and service conditions of university and college faculty members and are available on the UGC website, Kumar added.

