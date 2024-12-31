Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple Hosts Final Bhasma Aarti of 2024 on Paush Pratipada (Watch video)

Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, witnessed a grand celebration as the last Bhasma Aarti of 2024 was conducted on the auspicious day of Pratipada during the Paush month. The revered ceremony, known for its unique spiritual significance, was performed by the Mahant of the Mahanirvani Akhada.

Devotees from across the country gathered in Ujjain to witness the sacred ritual, which is a hallmark of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The Bhasma Aarti, an offering of sacred ash to Lord Shiva, is conducted every morning and holds deep spiritual and cultural importance in Hindu tradition.

The ceremony began in the early hours of the morning, accompanied by Vedic chants and hymns, creating a divine atmosphere within the temple premises. The Mahant, dressed in traditional attire, led the ritual with precision, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life and death that Lord Shiva embodies.

This year’s final Bhasma Aarti was marked by heightened enthusiasm and devotion, as it coincided with the beginning of a new lunar cycle. Devotees expressed their gratitude for the year gone by and sought blessings for a prosperous and harmonious 2025.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On the auspicious day of the Paush month’s Pratipada, the last Bhasma Aarti of 2024 at the Mahakaleshwar Temple was held with great fervor. The Bhasma Aarti was conducted by the Mahant of Mahanirvani Akhada pic.twitter.com/2TavNR7NSv — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

Also Read: Kumbh Mela 2025 Special Trains: Railways to Operate 3,000 Trains, Including 560 on Ring Rail

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, renowned for its timeless spiritual allure, continues to draw thousands of pilgrims and devotees daily. The Bhasma Aarti remains a testament to the temple’s enduring tradition and its role as a beacon of faith and devotion.