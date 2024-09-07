Ujjain Rape Case: Man Arrested for Recording Rape Video and Making Viral on Social Media

A man was arrested by police for recording a rape video of a woman and going viral on social media. The incident occurred near Koyla Fatak in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where a man was seen raping a beggar woman in broad daylight on the footpath.

According to the Ujjain police, a man raped a woman on the pretext of marriage after making her consume alcohol on the footpath at Koyla Fatak. Police arrested one Mohammed Salim for filming the act and sharing on social media. Video clips of the act have been found on the phone of the accused, Salim.

#WATCH | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) viral video of rape matter | SP Ujjain, Pradeep Sharma says, "Two days back, at Koyla Fatak, a man performed an act on a woman after making her consume alcohol and promising her marriage. We were in search of the man who captured a video of the… pic.twitter.com/T0dZXM3hmV — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that the police also found his criminal background and a case has been registered against him under the section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. "We are analysing his mobile phone regarding the people who he sent that video and those who made it viral. If there is a plan behind this and if anyone is involved in it - we are identifying all of this. Action will be taken against everyone," Sharma told news agency ANI.

The youth who made the video viral is a resident of Prakash Nagar, Nagda in Ujjain district. Earlier also, cases have been registered against him under several charges, including assault.